The Rosslare-Waterford railway line has been approved by cabinet.The railway line will be put forward for inclusion within the EU’s TEN-T rail network. It forms part of a vision to have a railway line running from Rosslare all the way north to Ballina.

This recommendation formed part of the All-Island Strategic Review, which was published last July.

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has welcomed Cabinet approval that the Rosslare-Waterford railway line will be put forward for inclusion within the EU’s TEN-T rail network.Welcoming the news, Minister Browne explained how “the EU’s TEN-T serves as a network of the key transport routes within countries, which facilitate seamless transportation by air, rail, road and sea throughout Ireland and the European Union. This recommendation formed part of the All-Island Strategic Review, which was published last July.

“Including the Rosslare-Waterford railway line within future plans for development will have major benefits for County Wexford and other parts of the country. This railway line forms part of a vision to have a railway line running from Rosslare, Wexford all the way north to Ballina. Increasing such connectivity has the potential to increase rail transport among commuters, day-trippers, visitors and commercial parties. I will continue to work on the Government’s delivery of investment in County Wexford’s rail services, especially while negotiations with the EU institutions regarding the Irish network map remain in progress.

County Councillor for the Rosslare Municipal District, Cllr Lisa McDonald, also welcomed the news: “it’s very positive that we now have a definitive plan for the railway line between Rosslare and Waterford. Granting Rosslare Europort to Waterford Ten-T status will significantly increase connectivity for commercial traffic and passengers from across Ireland to continental Europe. This is a further critical step to establishing Rosslare Europort as a Tier 1 transport hub and Rosslare Harbour and District as an economic hub. Combined with the €200m investment in Rosslare Europort, the new access road to the port and advancement of the M.11 to the Europort, we are seeing record investment in Rosslare by this government.”

County Councillor for the New Ross Municipal District, Cllr Michael Whelan, welcomed the decision by the government to propose the railway line for priority status within the European Union rail network: “I am confident that now we know that the Government is proposing the Rosslare-Waterford railway line within the TEN-T network, we will see the green shoots of this decision. I am confident that investment in the railway line will increase the number of commercial and people travelling through south New Ross. As Rosslare remains our country’s gateway to continental Europe, there is terrific potential for this railway line from County Wexford to Ballina becoming a key transport route. “

