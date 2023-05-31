Four Wexford biodiversity projects set to benefit from Government funding

It has been announced that Wexford biodiversity projects will benefit from Government funding. Malcolm Noonan TD, Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, has today announced a combined €2.7m in funding for local biodiversity projects, with €80,718 going to 4 projects in Wexford. The Local Biodiversity Action Fund (LBAF) provides funding to projects that support actions in the 3rd National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP).

Projects approved this year include:

€26,138 for the Development of a Tree and Hedgerow Policy for the County

€26,138 for Phase 2 of a County Wetland Survey

€26,138 for County Council Biodiversity Staff Training

€2,304 for a Barn Owl Booklet

Operated by the National Parks and Wildlife Service of the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, the scheme was first launched in 2018. Since then, a total of just over €6m has been granted to local authorities through the LBAF for projects that support actions in the 3rd National Biodiversity Action Plan (NBAP). This year’s grants will build on that investment.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD:

“Given that it’s Biodiversity Week, I’m especially delighted to announce funding of over €2.5 million for 188 biodiversity projects. The Local Biodiversity Action Fund is an enormously impactful scheme that supports local authorities and communities to deliver on Ireland’s national objectives for nature, from invasive species to habitat restoration to awareness-raising to surveys and monitoring work. As more and more Biodiversity Officers join the ranks of our local authorities, I know that the benefits for nature and people that this Fund provides are only going to grow.”

National Biodiversity Week also presents an opportunity for the public to learn more about the organisations working in their local area to reverse biodiversity loss and conserve nature. The Local Biodiversity Action Fund was doubled to €3 million this year to assist local biodiversity activities.