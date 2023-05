The HSE Health Promotion Officers, who provide one to one Stop Smoking Support Services, spoke to Alan Corcoran on todays Morning Mix.

Lisa Nangle and Elaine Banville explained the dangers and health implications of smoking tobacco and how you can quit for a healthier and longer life.

If you live in Wexford and want to access support you can email:

SouthEastStopSmokingSupport@hse.ie