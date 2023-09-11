Free information workshop on community energy grant funding

South East Energy Agency is pleased to announce an informative online workshop focused on the 2023 SEAI Community Energy Grant application. As the November 2023 deadline for the next application cycle looms, the agency is eager to assist potential applicants in accessing energy efficiency project funding.

The SEAI’s Community Energy Grant Scheme offers grants providing up to 50% funding for community projects, including not-for-profits, charities, housing associations, and up to 30% funding for businesses, SMEs, public sector entities, and commercial buildings.

Join the free online workshop on Wednesday, September 20th, from 2pm to 3pm, as we discuss funding opportunities for energy efficiency and renewable energy projects. This workshop will cover topics, such as what constitutes a successful grant application, who is eligible for funding, and which measures are supported. Alex Hamilton, a highly experienced energy expert will provide valuable advice and practical tips for achieving success for anyone preparing to apply for SEAI’s Community grant funding.

Community Energy Grant offers win-win grant aid solution for businesses, SMEs, AHBs, Tidy Towns Groups, hotels, co-operatives, community groups, retail outlets, schools, sports and GAA clubs, public sector organisations, housing associations, and individuals, who are encouraged to attend this brief information session.

Key objectives of this online event include:

· Providing comprehensive information on how the SEAI’s Community Energy Grant funding operates.

· Presenting updated guidelines and the timeline for 2023.

· Explaining the process of obtaining grant funding and reducing energy costs.

· Showcasing examples of successful projects completed in recent years.

· Opportunity to ask questions and share ideas.

“The South East Energy Agency has extensive, award-winning experience in successfully delivering SEAI Community programmes and supporting applicants through the grant process. The aim is to simplify energy efficiency improvements, helping participants save money on energy bills while reducing carbon emissions. Our team of energy experts will guide the applicants through the intricacies of the grant application process, ensuring a smooth journey from start to finish according to South East Energy Agency Senior Engineer Alex Hamilton.”

“In Waterford and Wexford, we’ve helped the local authority and several community groups and businesses, among the Stafford’s Bakery and Cappoquin Community Centre achieve significant savings.”

“In Waterford, we helped Waterford County Council’s Dungarvan Machinery Yard Depot achieve significant savings by supporting the installation of a solar PV System, insulation upgrades and 2 electric vehicle charge points, saving them up to €18,000 per annum on their energy costs.”

“At the Cappoquin Community Centre in Waterford, we helped them install a solar PV system, insulation and lighting upgrades that helps achieve significant energy savings and reduce the carbon footprint of the building, saving them up to up to €4,800 per annum on their energy costs.”

“In New Ross Wexford, we helped the Woodbine Heights Community Centre achieve 50% savings on its annual energy bills, saving them up to €1,100 per annum on their energy costs.”

