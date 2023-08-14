Free school books to benefit Wexford families

18,427 children in Co. Wexford will benefit from free schoolbooks from September 2023 under an initiative introduced by Minister Norma Foley TD.

Wexford TD James Browne commented that this scheme is welcome as it will “ease the financial burden facing County Wexford families during back to-school time. Back-to-school time can be a challenging time for County Wexford’s parents and families. I welcome Minister Foley’s commitment to easing the burden. I believe in the power of education, and we believe in making education truly accessible for all. As Chairperson of Wexford Educate Together Board of Management, I know that this Government decision will have a very real impact on families. This is yet another positive step forward, which I wholeheartedly welcome”.