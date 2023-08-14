Wexford people urged to dispose of medicines properly

Wexford people are being encouraged to dispose of unused and out of date medicines correctly.

It comes as suicide prevention officers have highlighted the number of people presenting at Emergency Departments after over dosing on over the counter medicines.

In 2020 12,500 people presented having self harmed, two thirds of them having overdosed on medication that was in the home.

The HSE have set up opportunities to DUMP these medicines in Enniscorthy Vaccination Centre.

Fiona Maher a HSE pharmacist outlined what people should do when speaking to Jim Kealy on Morning Mix:

“Go through what you have, know why you have it, check are you taking it properly and ask if you don’t know. Second thing is where you’re storing it, is it in a safe place? Is it high? Is it locked? and is it dry?”