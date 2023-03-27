Fun filled Easter Weekend on offer at Hook Lighthouse

The world’s oldest original operating lighthouse – Hook Lighthouse is gearing up for a fun-filled Easter celebration.

On Easter, Sunday and Monday fun is to the fore for all the family as on Sunday, April 9th and Monday 10th Hook Lighthouse presents an array of free family fun events with The pirate Princess and her posse. Easter Fun and fun-filled Easter games take place each afternoon from 1 pm with lots of chocolatey treats.

Enjoy Family fun and games on the lawns and a Pirate Treasure Quest Quest will be the order of the day and if the kids get it wrong – mum has to walk the plank! The Hook Lighthouse resident Artist Rose will host Easter art and craft workshops through the School Holidays and Easter Weekend from 11 am daily. Arrive along and join in or pre-book to avoid any disappointment.

Guided tours are also on offer 7 days a week at Hook Lighthouse, sharing with visitors one of the most fascinating stories on Ireland’s Ancient East. For further details see www.hookheritage.ie

The 800-year-old lighthouse stands proudly as the oldest intact working lighthouse in the world on the tip of the Hook Peninsula in County Wexford. Follow Hook Lighthouse on social media @hooklighthouse.