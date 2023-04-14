Funding secured for 1798 Commemorations

Minister Browne confirms securing funding for 1798 Commemorations

Wexford TD and Minister of State for Law Reform James Browne TD has secured funding for the 225th anniversary commemorating the 1798 Rebellion in County Wexford.

€215,000 has been awarded to commemorate the 225 year anniversary of the 1798 rebellion.

A fund of €75,000 has been allocated by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media towards hosting a number of commemorative events across County Wexford, culminating with a 1798 summer school in Enniscorthy.

In addition, capital funding of €140,000 has been allocated by the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage with €100,000 dedicated to the National 1798 Rebellion Centre and €40,000 allocated to the Fr. Murphy Centre, Boolavogue.

Commenting on the funding, Minister Browne said “I’m delighted to have secured funding for significant investment related to commemorations of the 225th anniversary of the 1798 Rebellion in County Wexford. These three allocations from Government departments to Wexford County Council will go a long way towards honouring the rich historic legacy of the 1798 Rebellion in County Wexford. In 1998, the bicentenary was commemorated across our county. This year, we have an opportunity to again honour the great men and women who joined the republican cause in our county 225 years ago.

“Capital funding will significantly enhance the National 1798 Rebellion Centre in Enniscorthy and the Fr. Murphy Centre in Boolavogue. Meanwhile County Wexford will host a programme of commemorative events including a 1798 summer school in Enniscorthy. I’m delighted to have secured these significant investments in commemorating our county’s history and I look forward to attending these commemorative events later this year”, Minister Browne concluded.