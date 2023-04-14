Two Wexford students win top prizes in this year’s Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Two Wexford students have won top prizes in this year’s 69th Texaco Children’s Art Competition.

In the 16-18 years age category, third prize was won by Sarah McLoughlin (age 17), a pupil at Bridgetown College, for her artwork entitled ‘The Points Race’. Her work is described by Final Adjudicator, Professor Gary Granville as “art that uses light and shade to try to express 21st century life through a Rembrandt lens.”

In the 9-11 years age category, first prize was won by 10-years old Lilia Litwin, a pupil at Gorey Educate Together National School, for her artwork entitled ‘My Self Portrait’. Her work is described by Professor Granville as “a self-portrait that captures a sense of the person behind the paint.”

The Texaco Children’s Art Competition is popularly regarded as the longest-running sponsorship in the history of arts sponsoring in Ireland. It has an unbroken history that dates back to the very first Competition held in 1955. This year, as has been the case throughout its life, it has been a platform on which young artists from Wexford and counties throughout Ireland have had their talents recognised and their creativity commended.