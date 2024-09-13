Further funding could be needed to enforce dog breed ban in Wexford

Fears have been raised that there are not enough resources to properly enforce the upcoming dog breed ban in Wexford.

From October 1st 2024, new regulations will prohibit the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL Bullies.

From February 1st 2025, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without a ‘Certificate of Exemption’. Gorey Councillor Joe Sullivan spoke out about his concerns at this weeks Council Meeting. He said that the current increase from 1.6 dog wardens in the county to 2 will not be sufficient to rigorously enforce the new legislation.

He spoke to South East Radio news and said that more funding may be required:

“If this number of dog wardens is not sufficient when the legislation comes in, I think that the Wexford local authority should make application to central government to get the funding to ensure that the legislation is enforced as intended.”

The ban was announced by Minister Humphries