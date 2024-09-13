Further funding could be needed to enforce dog breed ban in Wexford

Fears have been raised that there are not enough resources to properly enforce the upcoming dog breed ban in Wexford.
From October 1st 2024, new regulations will prohibit the importing, breeding, selling and re-homing of XL Bullies.
From February 1st 2025, it will be illegal to own an XL Bully without a ‘Certificate of Exemption’.
Gorey Councillor Joe Sullivan spoke out about his concerns at this weeks Council Meeting. He said that the current increase from 1.6 dog wardens in the county to 2 will not be sufficient to rigorously enforce the new legislation.
He spoke to South East Radio news and said that more funding may be required:
“If this number of dog wardens is not sufficient when the legislation comes in, I think that the Wexford local authority should make application to central government to get the funding to ensure that the legislation is enforced as intended.”
The ban was announced by Minister Humphries
The Minister for Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys TD announced a ban on XL Bully Dogs in order to protect public safety.
This came following consultation with the chairperson of the Stakeholder Group on Dog Control and Retired Deputy Garda Commissioner John Twomey.
The Minister announced the ban in the interest of public safety. This was following a number of recent horrific attacks by XL Bullies, which included the death of a young woman, Nicole Morey, in Limerick and the brutal attack on Enniscorthy schoolboy Alejandro Mizsan. Alejandro was just 9 when he was attacked by an XL Bully dog while playing on a green with friends.
Similar measures have been recently announced in both the UK and Northern Ireland.
Additional funding for local authorities
The Minister has also allocated an additional €2 million in capital funding to local authorities to expand and improve their pounds and warden facilities. This funding is in addition to €2 million announced for dog warden facilities in November last year (2023). This funding will help local authorities manage any increased demands due to these regulations, and help support their wider dog control remit.