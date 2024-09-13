Wexford Folklorist says we are superstitious on Friday 13th

On Friday the 13th a Wexford folklorist has said that the Irish are more superstitious than other nations.

It’s a day that is filled with bad luck in Western superstition with even the most cynical people being wary on this day.

Michael Fortune says it’s in our blood:

“The Irish are superstitious by nature and once something gets into that little washing machine of our brain and keeps spinning around and spinning around.”

Despite the Irish reputation, he went on to say that other nations too have some reservations about the number 13.

“Some people said 13 is a reflection of Judas at the last supper. Italians have a little superstition that they won’t have a 13th chair at the table so that superstition around 13 is certainly there.”

Related