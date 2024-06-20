Garda Reserve applications now open

Applications are now open to join the Garda Reserve

The Reserve is a volunteer force drawn from people who seek to give back to their communities, who perform duty alongside full time Garda members, and work to keep people safe.

Speaking on Morning Mix Garda Sergeant Niall Maher said Reserve Gardai are a key asset to An Garda Síochána as they provide support during policing operations

Sergeant Maher gave a brief description of their duties

Blended training is provided

The Garda Reserves are ideal for anybody between the ages of 18&60 who may have considered a career in An Garda Siochana

