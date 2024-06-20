Rosslare Europort sign MOU to accelerate Ireland’s Offshore Wind Ambitions

Ocean Winds and Bord na Móna are pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Iarnród Éireann (Port Authority for Rosslare Europort) to develop suitable port and harbour solutions for delivering offshore wind developments.

This strategic partnership underscores the commitment of all parties to accelerate Ireland’s offshore wind energy ambitions and leverage the potential of Rosslare Europort as a key hub for the development of offshore wind projects in Irish waters.

Bord na Móna and Ocean Winds established a Joint Venture for offshore wind energy development in 2022, recognising the critical need to expedite the development of offshore wind energy in Ireland. The recently published draft South Coast Designated Maritime Area Plan (DMAP) highlights Rosslare Europort’s strategic positioning for potential offshore wind projects. By collaborating with Rosslare Europort, Bord na Móna and Ocean Winds aim to develop a robust infrastructure that will support the efficient delivery of offshore wind farms.

In 2022, Rosslare Europort management announced plans to establish the port, its hinterland and the south-east region as Ireland’s Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) Hub, with the potential to create up to 2,000 jobs.

The port is uniquely located within 60-100 nautical miles of most of the planned developments in the Irish and Celtic seas, including many of the portfolio of ORE projects envisaged by the draft South Coast DMAP.

To deliver its vision for ORE, Rosslare Europort plans significant works, including:

ORE purpose-built quay and berth

ORE quayside storage and pre-construction / up to 50 acres in area

Navigable channel dredged down to a minimum of 9-11 metres depth

Management Control Centre & management offices and facilities for Operations and Maintenance

Minister of State at the Department of Transport with special responsibility for International and Road Transport and Logistics, Jack Chambers T.D. said “Offshore Renewable Energy (ORE) is integral to meeting Ireland’s Climate Change ambitions with a target of achieving 7GW of offshore energy by 2030, 2GW of which is dedicated to the production of green hydrogen.

The Department of Transport has commenced a review of the National Ports Policy, a public consultation on which concluded earlier this year. The policy statement published in December 2021 underlines the Government’s commitment to a multi-port approach to the development of ORE in Ireland.

This agreement between Rosslare Europort and Ocean Wind Bord na Móna is a welcome one, as it demonstrates the level of commitment and collaboration to delivering on Ireland’s ORE ambitions by all involved.”

Dan Finch, Strategic Oversight Director Officer & Country Manager for Ireland & Poland, Ocean Winds, commented: “We are pleased to partner with Rosslare Europort to advance Ireland’s offshore wind energy ambitions. This MoU represents a significant step towards creating the necessary infrastructure to support large-scale renewable energy projects, which are vital for achieving our national climate goals.”

John Reilly, Head of Renewable Energy, Bord na Móna, said: “We believe that Rosslare Europort’s strategic location and capabilities make it an ideal hub for offshore wind projects, and we look forward to working together to realise this potential.”

Glenn Carr, Director Commercial Business Units for Iarnród Éireann, Port Authority Rosslare Europort stated: “Rosslare Europort is excited to work with Bord na Móna and Ocean Winds, who share our vision for the development of offshore wind energy off the coast of Ireland. We believe there are strong synergies to be achieved as we work together to place this renewable energy industry at the heart of Ireland’s decarbonised future”.

The collaboration will focus on developing port and harbour facilities that are essential for the construction, operation, and maintenance of offshore wind farms. It aims to position Rosslare Europort as a critical infrastructure asset in Ireland’s renewable energy landscape, foster local industry growth and provide employment within the local area. This initiative also aligns with Ireland’s broader goals of transitioning to a sustainable energy future and reducing carbon emissions.

