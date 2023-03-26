Garda struck by unoccupied car in Adamstown has been offered counselling

The female Garda that was struck by an unoccupied car during the course of her duties on Thursday afternoon in Adamstown, has been offered counselling.

The incident occurred at approximately 4pm in the village of Adamstown.

The Garda member was taken from the scene to Waterford Regional Hospital where she is currently receiving treatment for a suspected broken leg.

She is receiving support from her colleagues and local Garda Management as well as the Peer Support Service. She has also been in receipt of supports from Chief Medical Officer and a 24 hour counselling service has been provided if required.