Gardaí appeal for help in tracing missing man in Dublin

Gardaí at Coolock are renewing their appeal to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 81-year-old Joe Scally, who is missing from the Tonlegee Road area of Raheny, Dublin 5, since Wednesday 3rd May 2023.

Joe is described as approximately 5’ 11″ in height, of strong build, with short grey hair. When last seen he was wearing a black puffer jacket and dark coloured trousers.

Anyone with information on Joe’s whereabouts is asked to contact Coolock Garda Station 01 666 4200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.