“There is no overspend” on Min Ryan Park – Director of Services at Wexford County Council, Eamonn Hore

Director of Services at Wexford County Council, Eamonn Hore, today clarified the implications that there was an overspend of €3 million on the construction of the award-winning Min Ryan Park in Wexford town.

Independent Councillor Ger Carthy had stated that the spend had almost doubled from the initial quotes to in the region of €5.4 million.

Speaking to South East Radio today Mr Hore assured that there was no such overspend and that anything extra that was spent, was used to pay for agreed additions to the facility.

He said that the initial figure quoted was not inclusive of land acquisition, consultant’s fees, the skate park and the Changing Places unit for people with disabilities, all of which he says were pushed for by elected members of Wexford County Council. “Those additions were not included in that original contract price,” Mr Hore said. “The figure is €5.4 million though and I make no apology for spending that. It (the park) is universally acclaimed and will be there for all time. This is one of the few projects we’ve done that has received no criticism at all.”

Mr Hore went on to say that: “There is no overspend. All these additions to the park had to be paid for.”

“It’s not right or fair to say that there was a €3 million overspend.”