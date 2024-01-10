Gardai appeal for information on missing New Ross resident

Gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 69-year-old New Ross Resident Michal Piotrowski who is missing from Waterford since Tuesday, 19th December 2023.

Michal was last seen on the Dunmore Road in Ballynakill at approximately 11.40am that day.

Michal is described as being approximately 5′ 8″ in height with a slim build and with grey hair.

Anyone with any information on Michal’s whereabouts is asked to contact Waterford Garda station on 051 305300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

