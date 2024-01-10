Enniscorthy Councillor says there is a lack of pace when it comes to housing

An Enniscorthy councillor has expressed his frustration at the lack of pace of delivery by Wexford County Council when it comes to housing

The issue of modular housing was brought up at the latest Housing meeting last Monday

There are currently 686 people waiting for social housing in the Enniscorthy area

Last year alone there was just one house directly built by the Council in the Enniscorthy district

Fine Gael councillor Cathal Byrne says it’s just not good enough and that Modular housing needs to be looked at.

