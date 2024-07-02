Gardai appeal for witnesses to numerous vehicle thefts

Gardai in Enniscorthy are appealing for witnesses to the theft of highly expensive GPS equipment from agricultural machinery.

The thefts took place in The Ballagh, Ballymurn and Glenbrien areas on the night of 28th June.

Gardai are also emphasising the importance of locking your car when unattended.

It comes as a number of car break ins took place in the Oylegate, Ferns, Enniscorthy & Gorey areas last Friday night June 28th also.

Gardai are now appealing for witnesses in these areas to come forward if they noticed anything suspicious

Speaking on Morning Mix Sergeant Niall Maher said the thieves are believed to be travelling down from Dublin

The number for Enniscorthy Garda Station is 05392 42580 or you can call the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666-111

Related