Gardai are asking for assistance in locating a missing teen from New Ross

Missing from New Ross:
Gardaí in New Ross are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Kerrie Noonan.
Kerrie was last seen on the afternoon of Thursday, 30th of November 2023 in New Ross.
She is described as being 5ft 5” in height, with long light brown hair and blue eyes.
She is known to frequent the Waterford and Limerick areas.
Anyone who has seen Kerrie or can assist in locating her is asked to contact New Ross Garda station on 051 426 030, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
Ref: PR20840/2023