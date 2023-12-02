Concerns over the use of ‘juice’ in Wexford

Parents have expressed their concern over the use of liquid THC in Wexford over the last eight months. The substance, that is widely known as ‘juice’, is causing worry for parents as it is becoming easier to obtain.

THC is the chemical that is found in cannabis and is responsible for getting the user ‘high’.

The product is being used to replace cannabis as it is more potent with no smell and is easy to consume as it can be vaped.

The long term dangers of use of the product include anxiety and paranoia and can include the increased risk of psychotic illness such as schizophrenia and other mental health issues.

THC is illegal and vaping THC oil follows the same laws as cannabis.

Rosslare Councillor, Jim Codd has had an increase in the number of worried parents reach out over the last few months:

‘It appears to have boomed here in the last eight months. In the same way that cigarettes have been replaced by vapes, the smoking of cannabis has been replaced by this juice. I’m told its must stronger than cannabis and costs just €10 a bottle. I want parents to be aware of this new danger that is being used at large now in the County.”

This is yet another drug that is infiltrating the towns and villages in Co. Wexford. At a special meeting of the Rosslare Municipal District, Superintendent Jim Doyle had outlined how his units are tackling drugs in what is predominately a rural district and stated that illegal substances are now commonplace in the area.

