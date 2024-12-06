George Lawlor’s Historic Election to Dáil Éireann: What’s Next for Wexford?

George Lawlor’s election to Dáil Éireann in 2024 marks a historic moment for Wexford and the Labour Party. As the second Labour deputy elected for Wexford, George steps into a long-standing tradition of political service in the county, following in the footsteps of figures like Richard Corish, Brendan Corish, and Brendan Howlin. George has pledged to continue the legacy of representing the people of Wexford with dedication, while also addressing national issues.

Before his election, George served as a Wexford Councillor for over 20 years and as Mayor of Wexford. Upon being elected to Dáil Éireann, he stepped down from both roles, and Gary Laffin has taken over as deputy mayor. Vicky Clancy-Barron, who was next in line in the council election, will fill George’s council seat.

As a member of the Labour Party, George Lawlor is focused on the party’s role in government formation. Labour’s leader, Ivana Bacik, is working with other center-left parties to build a consensus for a government that aligns with the Labour Party’s manifesto. George believes the Labour Party should always be part of government, as it has proven time and again that it can help solve crises, citing past successes like restoring Ireland’s economic sovereignty between 2011 and 2016.

One of Mr Lawlor’s main concerns is the ongoing housing crisis. The Labour Party is calling for the creation of a state construction company, which would use funds from Apple’s tax payments to build 50,000 homes annually.

In addition to housing, George highlighted the urgent need to improve mental health services in Wexford. He pointed out that Wexford has higher-than-average mental health issues, and many people are forced to travel outside the county for care. George believes the county’s mental health services should be integrated with Wexford’s local hospital to provide better care for the people who need it most.

