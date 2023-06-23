Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship – Wexford v Tipperary

By Daragh Ó Conchúir

Group 2 of the Glen Dimplex All-Ireland Senior Camogie Championship will have the second of three rounds this weekend.

Wexford v Tipperary, Bellefield, 4pm

John Dermody (Westmeath)

Live on https://www.youtube.com/@WexfordCamogieYouTube/streams

Wexford are in good shape after a stunning last-quarter rally saw them snatch a draw with Kilkenny in the opening round, having trailed by ten points. They were still four down at the end of regulation time but Áine Lacey’s phenomenal goal preceded a spectacular equalising point from Ciara O’Connor.

Division 1B League finalists, the Model County women are moving in the right direction but face another major test against a Tipperary team that enjoyed a good Division 1A League campaign before a narrow loss to Kilkenny denied them a place in the top-tier decider.

They annexed the Munster title subsequently however and began this campaign with an easy win against Dublin. If they can do the business here, they will be back in the knockout stages, after a seven-year run ended on score difference 12 months ago.

