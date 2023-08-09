A GoFundMe has been set for a Wexford man after a one-punch attack in Australia.He was knocked to the ground because of one punch to the side of the head by a young Australian man.

41-year-old Frank Staples is receiving treatment in Intensive Care after the attack outside a restaurant in Perth 2 weeks ago. Frank arrived in Australia in April this year and has been working in Sydney since. He arrived in Perth just a week before the incident.

Frank sustained a brain hemorrhage as a result of the attack and remains in ICU in Perth. He has woken up but is being sedated for his safety. Currently, he has a section of his skull removed due to swelling in his brain. He’s made some progress so he’s been able to be taken off the ventilator and now has a tracheostomy tube in.

The Go Fund me has been set up by Frank’s younger sister Sarah and the target is to reach 100,000 Australian Dollars to focus on Frank’s recovery.

Check out the GoFundMe Page here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/my-brother-franks-brain-injury-recovery-fund