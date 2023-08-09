Wexford’s world class makers on display this August Craft Month

A month-long celebration of local craft makers across Ireland is well underway and this August Craft Month exciting events are taking place in Wexford.

Celebrating the vibrant local craft scene, people will have the chance to experience demonstrations, exhibitions and workshops across a variety of crafts right on their doorstep as well as supporting local makers by buying products and learning more about their work.

Local makers Green Coffins Ireland, Helen McLean and Ceadogan will be involved in the celebrations and events this year.

The programme provides unmissable opportunities to experience, participate in, support, buy and learn about the local stand-out craft sector and, with over 400 events on offer across the island, provides the perfect excuse to hit the road for a craft inspired adventure or staycation.

Here are a couple of examples of the exciting events taking place locally this month:

Summer festival of craft and design

Location: The Makers House, Creative Hub, Bullring Mall, Mallin Street.

Date: Tuesday, 1st of August 10:30am to Thursday, 31st of August 5pm

Price: Various

This month-long event will feature a range of opportunities to meet the maker, attend talks, participate in workshops and view demonstrations from a wealth of local craft makers.

During the month of August different makers including John Sinnott, Mary Wallace and Pauline Quigley will be on hand, Tuesday to Saturday from 10:30am to 5pm, providing a range of talks, demonstrations and workshops.

Mosaic Day in Wexford

Location: Helen McLean’s Art Studio, Unit 5, Wexford Enterprise Centre, Strandfield Business Park, Rosslare Road.

Date: Sunday, 13th of August from 10am to 5pm

Price: €50

Mosaic Artists Association Ireland (MAAI) is a newly formed mosaic organisation that aims to champion the art of mosaic in Ireland.

This mosaic day will begin with a morning workshop and site visits to local mosaics like the Wexford Whale mosaic and historical pebble mosaics in the afternoon.

The workshop is led by experienced mosaic tutor, Helen McLean. Participants will make a small mosaic in glass tesserae onto tile backing board. Lunch (not included) will be held at the Farmer’s Kitchen, where workshop participants will be joined by other mosaic enthusiasts.

Led by Design and Crafts Council Ireland, in partnership with Craft NI and Cork Craft Design, this month-long celebration, now in its second year, celebrates the vibrant local craft scene and gives people the chance to immerse themselves in the wonderful visual and hands on experience of craft.

For more information, and to see the list of events taking place across the island visit http://www.augustcraftmonth.org. Share your own adventures by tagging @dccireland @craft.ni @corckcraftanddesign @augustcraftmonth23 and use the hashtags #augustcraftmonth2023 and #makeseekbuy