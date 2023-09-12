Good news for Motorists in Enniscorthy as road congestion is set to ease from this Friday

Weeks of traffic chaos has been affecting Island Road, Slaney Street and Mary Street due to the installation of a wastewater pipe.

Island Road is closed from its junction with Slaney Place to its junction with Slaney Street. Mary Street and the bottom of Slaney Street are closed from its junction with Mary Street to its junction with Island Road. A number of alternative routes have been put in place and signposted as well as local access which has been facilitated.

A number of alternative routes were put in place but with schools returning in the last number of weeks traffic congestion has been at an all time high in the town.

Speaking to South East Radio News this morning Independent Councillor Jackser Owens says he was assured at yesterday’s Council meeting that the end is in sight for most traffic problems.

