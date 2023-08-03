Gorey Market House Festival – Temporary Road Closures

Wexford County Council has decided to close the roads set out below to vehicular traffic on Friday 4 August 2023, Saturday 5 August 2023 and Sunday 6 August 2023, to facilitate the holding of the Gorey Market House Festival 2023.

Road Closure: Main Street (R772) between its junction with The Avenue and its junction with McDermott Street/John Street

from 16.00 to 24.00 on Friday 4 August

from 16.00 to 24.00 on Saturday 5 August

from 00.00 to 24.00 on Sunday 6 August

Alternative Routes: North Parade to Pearse Street to Rafter Street via L1011, L5507 and L5510 (Northbound traffic).

McDermott Street to Wexford Street to Railway Road to The Avenue via L5503, L5500 and R741 (Southbound traffic).

Road Closure: Main Street (R772) between its junction with McDermott Street / John Street and its junction with Rafter Street / Church Road

from 00.00 to 24.00 on Saturday 5th August

Alternative Routes: St John Street to Pearse Street to Rafter Street via L1011, L5507 and L5510 (Northbound traffic).

McDermott Street to St Michael’s Place to Church Street Railway Road to The Avenue via L5503, L5500 and R741 (Southbound traffic).

Road Closure: Market Street (L5506) between its junction with Main Street and its junction with Shambles Lane

from 18.00 to 24.00 on Friday 4 August

from 17.30 to 24.00 on Saturday 5 August

from 00.00 to 24.00 on Sunday 6 August

Market Street / Church Lane (L5506) between its junction with Shambles Lane and its junction with Wexford Street

from 09.00 to 24.00 on Sunday 6 August

Alternative Routes: Wexford Street to Railway Road to The Avenue via L5503, L5500 and R741.