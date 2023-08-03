Man in his 30’s arrested after €9.3m cocaine seizure at Rosslare Europort

A man continues to be questioned by Gardai after more than 9 Million Euro worth of Cocaine was seized at Rosslare Europort in Co. Wexford. The discovery was made following what has been described as risk profiling at the port.

The drugs were found when Revenue officers, assisted by Revenue’s mobile x-ray scanner, stopped and searched a UK-registered accompanied freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France. The drugs were discovered concealed within the refrigerated trailer.

Approximately 133kilograms of suspected cocaine was seized yesterday morning. The man arrested was taken to a Garda Station in County Wexford where he remains detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996. Investigations are ongoing.

Yesterday’s seizure follows the seizure of an estimated €11.4 Million of cocaine at Rosslare Europort on the 13th July. Two men were arrested and charged after the estimated 163kg of cocaine was discovered. The officers involved had searched a horsebox which had disembarked from a ferry in the harbour shortly before then. The horsebox had originated in France and was uncovered thanks to the help of Revenue detector dog Daithí.