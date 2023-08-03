National broadband rollout expands near Rosslare

National Broadband Ireland, has said that almost 3,200 properties in its Tomhaggard deployment area which includes homes and businesses in rural areas and townlands surrounding Rosslare will be able to connect to its high-speed fibre broadband network shortly.

23,000 premises in County Wexford are included in the State’s Intervention Area. This will see NBI deliver minimum speeds of 500 megabits per second to homes, businesses, farms, and schools. As the biggest investment in rural Ireland since rural electrification, County Wexford will receive €88M of Government investment under the National Broadband Plan.

The first connections in the area are set to be available very shortly. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people living near Rosslare to visit http://nbi.ie/eoi to sign up for notifications on when they will be able be able to join the network.

Works have already been completed in other parts of Wexford and there are a total of 8,283 premises that are available to pre-order or order high-speed, reliable broadband across the county with 1,879 connections made so far. National Broadband Ireland is calling on people to visit http://nbi.ie/map/ and enter their Eircode to see if they are ready to connect.

Peter Hendrick, Chief Executive Officer, National Broadband Ireland, said: “We are delighted to announce that premises in the Rosslare area will shortly be able to order high-speed broadband services through the National Broadband Ireland network. This will enable users to experience the life-changing benefits that high-speed broadband provides.”

As a wholesale network operator, NBI does not sell fibre broadband directly to end users, rather it enables services from a range of broadband providers or Retail Service Providers (RSPs). As a wholesale provider, NBI will make the new Fibre-to-the-Home network available to all RSPs operating in the Intervention Area.

Some 62 RSPs have already signed up to sell services on the National Broadband Ireland network and 51 are certified as ready to start providing connections as of today. To see the retail broadband providers that are currently licensed to sell on the National Broadband Ireland network, visit http://NBI.ie/buy

National Broadband Ireland contractors have been on the ground across the country and over 177,412 premises nationwide can order or pre-order broadband on the NBI network so far.