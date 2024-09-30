Gorey to Host Major Technology Policy Event

Among the speakers are Seán O’Sullivan, the overall winner of this year’s BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition where his project can identify where students use artificial intelligence to write their essays. Niamh Hodnett, the Online Safety Commissioner, who is responsible for addressing harms in the digital world, will also take part. The use of AI in healthcare is going to be transformative and is already helping to save lives. Dr. Cian Hughes, the Head of Google Health in Ireland will take part to talk about the difference that it is making.

There will also be an exploration of where are the jobs of the future as well as an examination of what the tech companies are doing to address online safety concerns. Speakers from Meta (which owns Facebook and Instagram) as well as TikTok will be taking part.

The event is free but those who are interested are encouraged to register in advance and can contact Malcolm Byrne to do so at malcolm.byrne@oireachtas.ie.

Malcolm said,

“Almost everything we do is being impacted by incredible technological change. This brings with it opportunities but also challenges. It is really important that we get to debate these issues in public and that safety policies are rigorous. The event in Gorey is bringing together a number of top class experts on these issues and it is really a chance for everyone to see what the future holds.”

The seminar is likely to prove of particular interest to students and / or their parents who may be interested in careers in technology.