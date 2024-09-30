Clean up after Orange Warning ends

The clean-up begins today after an orange rain warning ended for four counties overnight.

Thousands of homes were still without power last night, in the wake of the torrential downpours.

Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and here in Wexford saw flooding and travel disruption while under the orange alert.

Alan O’Reilly from Carlow Weather says drivers still need to be careful on the roads this morning:

“Some very heavy rain overnight will mean that there will be still some spot flooding this morning, especially in the south and the south-east of the country, and also some debris that has been blown onto the roads. Road users will want to take great care this morning, especially in the south and south-east”

