Gorey Woman with MND Urges Communities in Ireland to Support IMNDA’s ‘Walk While You Can’ Campaign

Join the 5K walk on or around October 19th to support Ireland’s MND community!

The Irish Motor Neurone Disease Association (IMNDA) has launched its 7th annual “Walk While You Can” campaign, inviting people across Ireland to walk 5K on or around October 19th to raise awareness and funds for those living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND). With MND cases reaching a record high of 468, the IMNDA’s support is more crucial than ever, relying on fundraising initiatives like this campaign for 85% of its funding.

Inspired by the late Fr. Tony Coote in 2018, who walked 550km from Donegal to Cork despite his MND diagnosis, the campaign has raised an impressive €700,000. Since then, it has continued to flourish, generating an additional €500,000, including €150,000 in 2023 alone. This year, with a growing demand for services, IMNDA aims to build on this legacy even further.

Among the ambassadors for Walk While You Can 2024 is 58-year-old Catriona Dixon from Gorey, County Wexford, who was diagnosed with MND in December 2023. A former Clinical Nurse Manager and Special Olympics coach, Catriona is hosting her own Walk While You Can event in Gorey to inspire others and raise vital funds for the MND community.

Catriona, who has dedicated her life to empowering others, is determined to live fully and remain active with the support of IMNDA. “The IMNDA has been invaluable in helping me maintain my independence and supporting my family through this journey,” Catriona shared. “This year, I fulfilled a dream by inter-railing across Europe, visiting the Alps in Switzerland and Loch Ness. Staying active and connected to loved ones is my lifeline, and this October, I want to walk to raise awareness, keep hope alive, and support those facing MND.”

IMNDA CEO Kevin Burn highlighted the campaign’s significance, particularly given the record number of MND cases in Ireland. “Motor Neurone Disease affects not just those diagnosed, but also their families and friends. We are currently supporting more people than ever, and the need continues to grow. By participating in Walk While You Can, you are helping provide essential care and support to hundreds of families in need. Every contribution makes a real difference.”

IMNDA invites individuals of all ages and fitness levels to join the Walk While You Can 5K, whether alone or as part of a group, to show solidarity with the MND community. Participants can register online at www.imnda.ie or find a local walk in their area at this link.