Cllr Bridin Murphy defends Governments €9 million spend on phone pouches

A New Ross Councillor has defended the government’s €9 million investment in school phone pouches

Evidence has supported the role of the pouches saying student concentration is enhanced & they can be a potential tool to prevent distractions

That’s according to Fine Gael Councillor Bridin Murphy

It comes as this week South East Radio has highlighted the plight of Slaney Search and Rescue who are dire need of a premises whilst the government spend on the pouches and the recent bike shed have come under scrutiny

In a poll held on South East Radio 90% of Wexford people are concerned about the excessive spend

Speaking on Morning Mix earlier Bridin Murphy believes we need to look at the root cause of mental health issues and that’s why the spend was necessary

