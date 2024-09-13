GreenTech host complimentary workshop for budding entrepreneurs

A special event is scheduled for Thursday, September 19, 2024, at GreenTech HQ in Enniscorthy.

A complimentary workshop will feature the leadership authority Enda McNulty, who will provide valuable insights from his latest publication, #Commit2Lead.

Enda, a motivational consultant, author, and performance coach, has an impressive history of guiding leaders across various industries toward success.

This event presents an opportunity for local business leaders and aspiring entrepreneurs to receive practical advice on leadership and performance.

Alongside Enda’s workshop, attendees will benefit from presentations detailing the various support systems available for businesses in the Southeast.

GreenTech HQ is committed to fostering the growth, innovation, and sustainable leadership of regional enterprises.

In alignment with their mission, they partner with key organizations such as Enterprise Ireland, Skillnet Ireland, LEO, and AIB to provide essential resources for businesses in the South East.

Event Schedule:

8:30 am: Registration & Breakfast (networking opportunities included)

Registration & Breakfast (networking opportunities included) 9:10 am: Welcome by Ed Murphy, GreenTech HQ

Welcome by Ed Murphy, GreenTech HQ 9:25 am: Presentations from Enterprise Ireland, Skillnet Innovation Exchange, and AIB

Presentations from Enterprise Ireland, Skillnet Innovation Exchange, and AIB 10:10 am: Q&A session with panel discussions

Q&A session with panel discussions 10:25 am: Coffee Break

Coffee Break 10:45 am: Commit to Lead Workshop with Enda McNulty

Commit to Lead Workshop with Enda McNulty 12:15 pm: Event Close

Spaces for this event are limited, so early registration is encouraged by emailing admin@greentechhq.com.

Related