Leonard Kelly proposes utilitising the Dun Mhuire site for a Christmas Market

Independent Councillor Leonard Kelly at last Mondays Council meeting proposed the idea of using the old Dun Mhuire site or “Oyster Lane Plaza” for a Christmas Market.

According to Councillor similar markets exist around the country and he believes we should capitalise on the success of the Fleadh and make good use of the space.

In Galway a Christmas Market situation along Eyre Square received 450,000 visitors last year. There were more than 50 wooden chalets with food and craft offerings and Leonard Kelly suggests there could be a big wheel, carousels and a Santas Grotto.

The Market could stay in place for the entire month of December.

Cllr Kelly said it was met by approval from the Chief Executive but that it might be too short notice for this year

Mr Kelly stressed that none of this takes away from the need for a proper long-term costed vision for that site. A vision which should also include the performance theatre which has been promised to the town.

