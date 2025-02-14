Historic Buildings in Wexford to Receive Over €260,000 in Grant Funding

The Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, James Browne TD, has today announced the list of over 650 projects to be awarded funding under the Built Heritage Investment Scheme (BHIS) 2025, with €261,989 going to 12 projects in Wexford.

The scheme supports property owners to conserve and enhance our historic buildings and streetscapes, and at the same time preserve and develop traditional building skills. This year’s grants will be used to repair, restore, and protect historic structures from modest traditional homes to landmark public buildings.

Examples of projects being funded include:

€32,988 for St Iberius, North Main Street

for St Iberius, North Main Street €30,000 for the Forge cottage, Ballygow

for the Forge cottage, Ballygow €30,000 for Cahore castle

for Cahore castle €24,000 for St Mogue’s cottage, Ferns

for St Mogue’s cottage, Ferns €22,866 for the Old Rectory, Deerpark

for the Old Rectory, Deerpark €20,000 for St Awarie’s cottage, Buncarrig

The full list of projects which will receive funding may be found here: https://bit.ly/4gEr81N

In addition to the funding provided under BHIS, owners and custodians will themselves commit an estimated €29.5m to these projects from private sources, marking this as a very significant investment in our built heritage and the traditional building skills which support it.

€1.25m of the €8.1m in total funding will be allocated to thatched buildings. This consists of €600,000 from the dedicated Historic Thatched Buildings stream, and an additional €650,000 awarded from the main stream of the BHIS. A total of €46,775 will be awarded to 4 thatch projects in Wexford.

Minister for Housing, Local Government, and Heritage, James Browne TD, said:

“I am proud of the part the BHIS plays in protecting and enhancing the historic fabric and character of our streetscapes and countryside.

“When combined with existing and new initiatives to revitalise our town centres and bring vacant and derelict properties back into use, the BHIS and other conservation schemes will help ensure that our historic buildings can continue to serve as fine homes at the heart of our communities for many years to come.”

Subject to funding, both the Built Heritage Investment Scheme and the Historic Thatched Buildings Scheme will be open to new applications this July for projects for completion next year.

