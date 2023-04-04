HSE mobile COVID-19 booster vaccination clinic in Wexford today

The HSE’s mobile vaccination unit will be on site at Wexford County Council buildings, Wexford today Tuesday and tomorrow Wednesday the 4th and 5th of April from 1pam to 2pm each day to offer COVID-19 primary and booster vaccinations to the eligible employees and members of the public

The mobile clinic operates on a “walk in, no appointment necessary” basis. Those wishing to avail of the vaccine are asked to bring photographic ID with them.

The HSE/South East Community Healthcare says it’s important that all eligible people avail of COVID-19 booster to protect themselves and those around them from serious COVID-19 illness.

If you are not sure when you are due your vaccine booster, you can phone the HSE’s Contact Centre (HSE Live) on Freephone (1800) 700 700 for details.