“I should be with the people who elected me, not on a foreign trip on St Patrick’s Day” says Aontu’s Jim Codd

A Rosslare-based councillor has said that he would find it difficult to attend an international St Patrick’s Day trip, while so many people, in his view, are living in hardship here in Ireland.

Cllr Jim Codd had been invited to attend an event in Savannah, Georgia in the United States, but the local representative has decided to instead opt-out of the visit.

Many of Wexford’s local and national politicians are expected to attend international events as part of the national holiday.

But Aontu’s Jim Codd says that he will not be travelling on March 17th:

