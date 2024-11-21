IBTS encouraging Wexford people to give blood ahead of Christmas Season

The Irish Blood Transfusion Service will visit The Talbot Hotel, Wexford from Monday 25th November to Tuesday 3rd December.

The run up to Christmas can be a particularly difficult time of year in relation to blood collections.

Speaking to South East Radio News Barbara Phelan Area Manager in the South East for the IBTS said in the run up to Christmas everyone is becoming so much busier and people just don’t have enough time and then with the change in the weather as well obviously people aren’t able to get out as much as they would.

She said they would really encourage people to make any effort that they can to attend their clinic in Wexford particularly any of the O-NEG, A-NEG, B-NEG blood groups.

She said, “Especially at this time of year, giving blood is literally something you can do to save a life. So what a nicer way to spend your time coming up to Christmas than helping someone who really needs it. For maybe an hour and an hour and a half of your time, you could have such a positive impact on up to three different people. It’s huge, it cannot be underestimated. And if there’s any way at all, you could fit it in, I would really, really encourage you to do so.”

