Eir Announces €500 Million Investment to Expand Fibre Network to an additional 47815 homes in Wexford

eir, Ireland’s leading telecommunications provider, has unveiled its first comprehensive Economic and Social Impact Report. The report reveals that eir has invested nearly €1.7 billion in telecommunications infrastructure over the past six years, significantly contributing to Ireland’s position as one of the most digitally connected countries in Europe.

In addition to this, eir has announced a €500 million investment to further expand its fibre network nationwide. This investment will help strengthen eir’s commitment to improving connectivity across Ireland, including in Wexford.

Following the roll-out of its fibre-to-the-home (FTTH) broadband programme, eir now provides gigabit fibre broadband to 47,815 homes and businesses in Wexford. This network expansion is already 79% complete, and once finished, will cover 60,902 premises across the county, offering speeds up to 100 times faster than traditional copper connections. eir has invested €33.2 million in Wexford’s fibre infrastructure to date.

Over the past four years, eir has also invested significantly in upgrading 83 mobile sites in the county, providing over 99% 4G coverage via eir’s mobile and GoMo brands. Additionally, eir is supporting the government’s National Broadband Plan by utilizing its infrastructure to assist with rural fibre deployment.

The report underscores eir’s role in advancing digital inclusion in Ireland, driving €172 billion in economic activity through its extensive network. With the ongoing expansion of gigabit fibre, eir’s goal is to provide high-speed broadband to 1.9 million premises by 2028, ensuring that every home and business in Ireland will have access to transformative connectivity.

Key Findings from eir’s Report:

eir has invested €1.664 billion in Ireland since 2018, with €288 million in capital expenditure in 2023.

The company employs 3,170 people directly in Ireland, supporting around 4,755 indirect jobs.

eir’s broadband infrastructure contributes €172 billion to Ireland’s economy, underpinning nearly half of the country’s digital activity.

eir’s investments are integral to Ireland’s top-five ranking in the EU’s Digital Economy and Society Index.

The company is committed to sustainability, with its fibre network playing a key role in reducing carbon emissions and enhancing resilience to climate-related events.

Wexford Community Fibre Coverage:

eir’s fibre network now covers the following Wexford areas, offering gigabit broadband:

Adamstown: 230 premises

Ballycarney: 388

Ballycullane: 469

Ballygarret: 1,253

Bree: 551

Bunclody: 1,161

Camolin: 315

Courtown Harbour: 2,709

Enniscorthy: 6,178

Gorey: 5,326

New Ross: 4,139

Wexford Town: 7,468

…and many more.

In total, 47,815 premises in Wexford now have access to eir’s high-speed fibre network, with further expansion underway.

Related