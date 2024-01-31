Illegal dumping in Wexford reaches a ‘new low’

The issue of illegal dumping in Wexford has been raised time and time again.

The most recent incident has been reported on Vinegar Hill road in Enniscorthy. South East Radio journalist Jim Kealy spotted a mattress dumped at the side of the road and said that “there is always litter thrown from cars on the grass verge but the mattress is a new low”.

Several local Councillors have raised the issue. Recently Councillor Bridín Murphy described the level of dumping on the N30, at the January New Ross Municipal District meeting. Councillor John Fleming backed up Councillor Murphys concerns about the Clonroche area.

Rosslare Municipal District Councillor, Jim Codd, highlighted the need for cameras as a deterrent for illegal dumping back in December last year after large deposits of illegal dumping in Cleriestown and Taghmon.

“We need to get the cameras out on these black spots. Prosecutions are the only thing that will deter those that have such little regard for our area. There seems to be certain hot spots for dumping, mainly on quiet rural roads.”

The Environment Minister is being urged to approve the use of drones to combat illegal dumping as soon as possible.

The Local Government Management Agency put together a new code to expand the range of recording devices permitted to surveil dumping.

The new proposal to include body cameras and drones is currently under review by Minister Eamon Ryan.

Fianna Fáil Senator, Malcolm Byrne wants the technology implemented early this year.

South East Radio has asked for an update on the proposal and will provide updates on the measures.

