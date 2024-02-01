Three people have died following an overnight crash in Carlow

Three people have died following a crash in Carlow overnight.

Gardaí and emergency services are currently at the scene of a fatal single vehicle road traffic collision that occurred at approximately 11:30pm on Wednesday 31st January 2024 on the N80 at Leagh on the Wexford Road in County Carlow.

Three occupants of the car, the driver and two passengers, were pronounced deceased at the scene. Another passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The N80 at Leagh is currently closed and will remain closed for a number of hours as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators examine the scene. Local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling on the N80 at Leagh between 11:15pm and midnight are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Carlow Garda station on 059 913 6620, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

