Illicit Beer seized in Rosslare Europort

Revenue have seized marked mineral oil and alcohol worth over €165,000 in Tipperary and Rosslare

In Co Tipperary the seizure of oil was as a result of risk profiling & officers there seized 40,500 litres

It had an estimated retail value of over €66,200

Separately, at Rosslare Europort, Revenue officers seized approximately 24,875 litres of beer with an estimated value of over €99,000

The illicit beer of multiple brands was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France.

Both the trailer and alcohol have been seized and the driver of the load has been questioned.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

