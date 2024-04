Gardai are seeking the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who has gone missing from County Wexford.

17 year old Anne Connors was last seen in New Ross yesterday morning and her family are concerned for her welfare.

She is described as approximately 5 foot 3 inches tall with a slim build, blonde hair, and blue eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a black jacket and grey top.

Anyone with information regarding Anne’s whereabouts is asked to contact New Ross Garda Station at 051 426030.

