Johnny Mythen says the Rosslare to Dublin direct line train service needs strengthening not threats of closure

Sinn Féin TD for Wexford, Johnny Mythen, has said that the train service between Rosslare and Dublin needs strengthening not threats of closure.

Deputy Mythen was responding to reports that the National Transport Authority is currently considering proposals to terminate the Rosslare service in Greystones or Wicklow town.

Teachta Mythen said:

“For decades, Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael have been responsible for closing down and selling off our rail system.

“That is the very reason why the Rosslare to Dublin is currently running on a single line.

“The reality is that an enormous amount of funding will be required to bring the entire rail network back up to spec thanks to generations of underinvestment by Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael governments.

“But instead of threats to the Rosslare to Dublin service being run down, we need to see the service strengthened.

“We need to see a fleet that can adequately accommodate people travelling with luggage, and we need to see improved frequency, an issue which is constantly reported by constituents.

“The All-Island Strategic rail review called for increased frequency to support connectivity for lines such as the Wexford to Dublin line, and the use of a DART is understood to support that frequency improvement.

“But terminating the Wexford service in Wicklow or Greystones would be disastrous for commuters from Wexford as well as tourists travelling to and from Rosslare, particularly at a time when we are supposed to be encouraging people to use public transport and reduce car use.”

