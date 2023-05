The Tánaiste has criticised a blockade in Co. Clare outside a former hotel which is earmarked to accommodate asylum seekers.

Tractors and cars have been set up outside Magowna House Hotel in Inch after 34 male migrants arrived last night.

It follows violent demonstrations over the weekend against migrants in Dublin.

People Before Profit TD Paul Murphy had to cancel a meeting in Tallaght last night, after it was targeted by far right protestors.