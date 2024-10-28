Search for missing person in Wexford Harbour continues

The search for a missing person in Wexford harbour has resumed today (Monday).

Teams from the Rosslare/Carnsore and Curracloe Coast Guard Units along with Wexford RNLI are searching for a member of the public who was reported to have entered the water early on Sunday morning.

The Garda Water Unit, and Slaney Search and Rescue are also on hand to assist.

Kevin Whitney from the Irish Coast Guard says conditions should allow them to carry out an extensive search:

“The important bit really is the tidal conditions in the harbour. So the tidal conditions, there was low water at 9.30 this morning, which means we should be able to search and cover a wide area where the person entered the water might be.”

Related