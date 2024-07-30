Independent TD Verona Murphy brands increase in fuel prices as “a disgrace”

A Wexford Independent TD has expressed her annoyance at an increase in fuel prices which will take effect from tomorrow (Wednesday).

From tomorrow (Wednesday), 4 cent will be added to a litre of petrol while 3 cent will be added to a litre of diesel, resulting in the filling of your tank of petrol costing you €2 more.

It’s the final phase of the lifting of tax cuts on fuel, which were introduced by the government in 2022, following the Russian invasion of Ukraine, causing the price of fuel to rocket.

Speaking to South East Radio News, Deputy Verona Murphy said that this increase will affect those in rural Ireland the most, saying:

“It’s an absolute disgrace by the government. It’s a further attack on the working people of rural Ireland. The government is actually taking 56% of the cost of a litre of petrol in taxes. And we are at a time when people can ill afford it. We do not have the public transport infrastructure in rural Ireland that gives people options. Yet the government just keeps adding tax after tax. It’s crippling the people of rural Ireland in particular because we have no alternative.”

