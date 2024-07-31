Back to News

Dedicated helpline for Fleadh launched by Wexford County Council

AuthorSiobhan Murphy

Due to the high volume of enquiries surrounding the upcoming Fleadh Cheoil, Wexford County Council have we have established a helpline dedicated to all festival related questions.
You can call 053 9196025 or email  info@fleadhcheoil.ie.
The helpline operates from 10am to 4pm, including weekends, throughout the Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann festival.
You can also check out some of the more frequently asked questions online at https://fleadhcheoil.ie/faq/
