Internal squabble inside Fianna Fail according to Chair of PH Pearse Gorey Cumann

Concerns have been raised about Fianna Fail’s decision to nominate two candidates in the Wexford/Wicklow constituency while only putting one forward in the larger North Wicklow area.

This has led to frustrations about poor management from headquarters, especially since many voters are unaware of the new constituency boundaries.

That’s according to Michael Kavanagh the chair of the PH Pearse Gorey Cumann of Fianna Fail

Speaking on Morning Mix Mr Kavanagh said there is disappointment over the lack of response from party leadership

Related